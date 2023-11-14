KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Maybe Joe Biden Forgot He’s American. “I’ve long maintained that Democrats begin to believe their own lies after they’ve told them often enough. They have been peddling the ‘conservative domestic terror threat’ garbage for so long that they’re not very bothered by real terrorists. They’re living in a dark, twisted, land of make-believe.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.