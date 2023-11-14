GOOD NEWS FOR CERTAIN SHOPPERS, BAD SIGN FOR THE ECONOMY: US retailers stuck with excess stock offer bargains as holiday season nears. “As the holiday shopping season approaches, major U.S. retailers from Dollar General (DG.N) to Walmart (WMT.N) and Macy’s (M.N) could be saddled with too much stock for a second straight year, according to a Reuters analysis, jeopardizing retailers’ profit margins and generating steep discounts for shoppers.”