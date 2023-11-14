SAD: Stellantis offers buyouts to roughly half of U.S. salaried workers. “The move marks the latest cost-cutting efforts for the U.S. auto industry, as companies attempt to reduce costs amid economic concerns and billions of dollars in new investments for emerging technologies such as electric vehicles.”
