DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: How Is THIS for irony? ‘Planned Parenthood Won’t Say Gay.’

Planned Parenthood won't say gay. pic.twitter.com/dGTr0X6OwA — Sidewalk Steve (@Sidewalk_Steve) November 12, 2023

“Last we checked, a person with a penis is a biological man. So if two biological men are engaged in a sexual relationship with one another, that would accurately be described as a homosexual relationship. In other words, it’s just two average gay men. So why won’t Planned Parenthood just say it? It’s not like being gay is a shameful thing these days…They don’t dare offend the Transgender Mafia. Gotta tread very carefully with those folks.”