GREAT MOMENTS IN MORAL NARCISSISM: Soccer star Megan Rapinoe says her injury in championship game proves there is no God.

As far as soccer star Megan Rapinoe is concerned, her Achilles injury in the final game of her storied career comes as evidence that there is no God. Rapinoe, 38, was forced to leave the National Women’s Soccer League championship game Saturday after injuring her right leg, saying afterward she was “pretty sure” that she tore her Achilles tendon. Her team, the Seattle-based OL Reign, lost 2-1 to the NY/NJ Gotham. “I thought about it a little bit. I mean, I’m not a religious person or anything, and if there was a God, like, this is proof that there isn’t,” she said at the press conference following the game. “This is f—-ed up.” The non-contact injury came about three minutes into what was billed as the last game of her illustrious athletic career, which may explain the gallows humor.

Whatever her thoughts on religion or the lack thereof, Rapinoe does have some thoughts on religious choices: Megan Rapinoe, Whose Fiancée Is Israeli, Raises Money For Gaza After Hamas Terrorist Attack.

Why is she helping to raise money for Gaza while saying nothing in support of Israel, which is the country her Jewish fiancée holds citizenship in? It also can’t be ignored that BLM, which Rapinoe loves, has a history of very anti-Semitic messages. It endorsed BDS and called Israel an apartheid state, the co-founder called for the end of Israel and the organization has stood with Palestinians AFTER Hamas, which enjoys support in Gaza, murdered innocent civilians. There’s no way around it. She’s silent on the horrors in Israel while supporting Gaza and BLM all while married to an Israeli citizen with Jewish heritage. Make that make sense.

As Mark Steyn has written, “our tolerance of our own tolerance is making us intolerant of other people’s intolerance, which is intolerable. And, unlikely as it sounds, this has now become the highest, most rarefied form of multiculturalism. So you’re nice to gays and the Inuit? Big deal. Anyone can be tolerant of fellows like that, but tolerance of intolerance gives an even more intense frisson of pleasure to the multiculti masochists.”