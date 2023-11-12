NEWS YOU CAN USE: The IRS released its 2024 tax brackets. Here’s how to see yours. “The tax agency on Thursday said it’s adjusting the tax brackets upwards by 5.4%, relying on a formula based on the consumer price index, which tracks the costs of a basket of goods and services typically bought by consumers. The 2024 limits come after the IRS last year expanded its tax brackets by a historically large 7%, reflecting last year’s high inflation.”

Since the IRS isn’t nearly keeping up with actual inflation, this amounts to a stealth tax hike.