WHOSE TRUCK IS IT, ANYWAY? Tesla will sue you for $50,000 if you try to resell your Cybertruck in the first year.

Tesla added a section titled “For Cybertruck Only” to its Motor Vehicle Order Agreement, which laid out the new rules.

“You agree that you will not sell or otherwise attempt to sell the Vehicle within the first year following your Vehicle’s delivery date,” it says.

“Tesla may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle or demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater. Tesla may also refuse to sell you any future vehicles,” it says.

But if a customer has a good reason to sell their Cybertruck, Tesla may agree to buy it back at the original price minus “$0.25/mile driven, reasonable wear and tear, and the cost to repair the Vehicle to Tesla’s Used Vehicle Cosmetic and Mechanical Standards.”

If Tesla does not want to purchase the vehicle, the company may then agree to let the customer sell it to someone else.