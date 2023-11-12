HOW IT STARTED: Mobs of “teens” Loot a Washington, Dc Cvs, Literally Picking Its Shelves Clean:
“Youngsters.” Whatever euphemisms we can think of to make hardened thieves appear to be innocent scamps.
“When you walk into this CVS, you’d think the store is closing because there’s barely anything on the shelves,” WTTG reporter Sierra Fox said.
Spoiler:is closing. CVS will close 900 locations by the end of 2024.
What are the odds that the Columbia Heights, DC store will remain open?
Or that any stores in DC will remain open?
How long do these idiots think that people are going to continue spending good money so that human-shaped locusts can steal them blind?
There will be no shops left in Washington DC, and then they’ll start whining about “food deserts” and “CVS deserts.”
How it’s going: CVS in Washington DC replaces stock with PHOTOGRAPHS of items as it battles with out-of-control crime and moves to shut 900 stores.
Due to the out of control crime, CVS in DC now doesn’t even keep merchandise on the shelves. Instead they just put photos of the items they have in stock. Dystopian pic.twitter.com/ppdanxhbr1
Last year, Virginia Postrel explored “What Shopping Did for American Equality:”
Since the mid-19th century, modern retailing has tested the practical meaning of equality and freedom.
When A.T. Stewart opened his multistory dry goods store in 1846, the Manhattan merchant introduced two revolutionary practices that we now take for granted. He let anyone come and browse freely, whether or not intending to buy, and he charged every customer the same price. Both policies changed the everyday meaning of social equality.
At Stewart’s, wrote a journalist in 1871, “you may gaze upon a million dollars’ worth of goods, and no man will interrupt either your meditation or your admiration.” The store and its many emulators established a new social norm. Any well-behaved patron, regardless of class or ethnicity, could freely examine the merchandise without being pestered or pressured to leave.
In many American cities, that era is rapidly coming to a close. To absolutely butcher Edward Grey regarding WWI, the lights are going out in many retail stores across America. Will we see them relit in our lifetime?