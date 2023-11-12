HOW IT STARTED: Mobs of “teens” Loot a Washington, Dc Cvs, Literally Picking Its Shelves Clean:

“Youngsters.” Whatever euphemisms we can think of to make hardened thieves appear to be innocent scamps.

“When you walk into this CVS, you’d think the store is closing because there’s barely anything on the shelves,” WTTG reporter Sierra Fox said.

Spoiler:is closing. CVS will close 900 locations by the end of 2024.

What are the odds that the Columbia Heights, DC store will remain open?

Or that any stores in DC will remain open?

How long do these idiots think that people are going to continue spending good money so that human-shaped locusts can steal them blind?

There will be no shops left in Washington DC, and then they’ll start whining about “food deserts” and “CVS deserts.”