FRAN LEBOWITZ: Pretend It’s a Museum (Video).

The woman from the Met who restored Rembrandt’s 1653 painting “Aristotle with a Bust of Homer” says it will not be displayed behind glass, which seems like a huge potential error given the Extinction Rebellion radicals who want to ban petroleum by using petroleum-based adhesives to glue themselves to valuable art and film themselves on an iPhone that’s been manufactured using petroleum. Her restoration skills may be called into play much sooner rather than later, if they do.

