“FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA”: BEZOS APPROVES. When useless idiots meet people who try to hide behind coy excuses, this is what happens. From Just the News:

“Multiple online sellers on Amazon are selling merchandise with the phrase “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which has been labeled antisemitic by Jewish groups and condemned by the White House.

Well, not really condemned, more of a “some people find it hurtful” mush-mouthed statement.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib D-Mi. who was censured by the House claims the phrase is “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.”

Who is she kidding? Oh, some useful idiots on college campuses and apologist “journalists” who never studied history, I guess.

Here’s the thing nobody want to point out: The destruction of Israel and death of all Jews is written into the damned Hamas Charter itself.

Article Seven is so *ahem* aspirational:

“The Day of Judgement will not come about until Moslems fight the Jews (killing the Jews), when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say O Moslems, O Abdulla, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him. Only the Gharkad tree, (evidently a certain kind of tree) would not do that because it is one of the trees of the Jews.” (related by al-Bukhari and Moslem).”

I suppose the problem is nobody wants to ask: Aspiring to what?

We know.