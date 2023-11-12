DOUGLAS MURRAY LEAVES PIERS MORGAN SPEECHLESS, DELIVERS A CHILLING WARNING TO THE WEST:

MORGAN: Well, there is, but I don’t think that all of these protesters are pro-Hamas. I think you’re making…

MURRAY: Right, and the difference is whether you have a large artillery behind you.

MORGAN: You don’t honestly think they’re all pro-Hamas, these people.

MURRAY: Well, well, I think that anyone who for instance chants things like ‘From the River to the Sea’ is, in fact, what I described and is criminally ignorant. Oh, well they are, there were masses of idiots marching past Westminster Abbey last week saying exactly that.

MORGAN: Yeah, but they’re not all doing it (crosstalk) I’ve watched the videos. There are some who are chanting and some who aren’t.

MURRAY: Okay, well here’s a challenge, Piers. If you decided to go on some kind of march and in week one you discovered that you had the BMP calling, for instance, for the murder of all black people, would you not wonder whether or not you should go on week two? Would you not drop out by week three? I would have thought so, I would.

MORGAN: That’s a good question…yes, I would.

* * * * * * * *

There’s a lot said in the exchange, but Murray’s primary push was to point out that Hamas and its supporters are not just oppressed individuals who can be reasoned with. They aren’t a population you can import and assimilate with the hope that they’ll respect and become a viable part of Western civilization. Hamas and those chanting “from the river to the sea” are sustained by death and destruction. It is their very identity, and we are seeing that play out in Western cities across the globe.

As Murray explains, even the Nazis attempted to hide their atrocities. Hamas sympathizers are proud of theirs and proclaim them publicly. Because of that, they should be seen as at least as barbaric as Hitler’s movement was. In fact, it’s reasonable to say that Hamas is simply a modern extension of Nazism. Instead of reacting accordingly, police forces from London to New York City are standing idly by as the violence escalates. Why? Because those perpetrating it are intersectional and thus untouchable.