THE NEWLY REPUBLICAN MAYOR OF DALLAS HAS HIS WORK CUT OUT FOR HIM: Shoplifting up 73% in Dallas as retailers rush to put merchandise out of reach.
Over to you, Mayor Eric Johnson.
