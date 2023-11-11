JIM TREACHER’S WEEK SAUCE:

Scientists say they may know what causes déjà vu.

In other news, millions of Americans are enjoying new music from the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

A cop in Australia has been convicted of pulling his gun on a fellow officer who threatened to spoil Top Gun: Maverick.

He was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and 200 hours of Scientology deprogramming.

Democrat Susannah Gibson narrowly lost her election in Virginia, months after she was discovered doing online sex shows for paying customers.

It was really tight. And so was the race.