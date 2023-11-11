TRANS ANOMALY: Nashville Shooter’s Manifesto Suggests an Inconvenient Aspect of ‘Gender-Affirming Care.’

The three pages revealed the sick mind of a mass shooter. In them, Hale expresses hatred for white people, whom she refers to as “crackers.”

“Kill those kids!!! Those crackers. Going to private fancy schools with those fancy khakis and sports backpacks with their daddies mustangs and convertibles. F— you little shits,” she wrote. “I wish to shoot your weak ass d—s with your mop yellow hair, wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little faggots with your white privileges. F— you faggots.”

These remarks echo the Left’s ideological talking points on “white privilege” and reveal a disdain for others based on their skin color. This hatred of white people echoes the Marxist claim that America is institutionally racist, so justice demands stripping whites of their “privilege” and elevating racial minorities rather than securing a level playing field for all races.

Other statements reveal the shooter’s emotional state—a steely determination despite strong anxiety.

“Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready … I hope my victims aren’t,” she wrote. “God let my wrath take over my anxiety.”