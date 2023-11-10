OUT ON A LIMB: Alan Dershowitz: Obama Has Always Had a ‘Deep Hatred’ of Israel in His Heart.

Dershowitz suggested Obama’s criticism was a result of the “deep hatred” Obama had for Israel. “Do you think Obama understands what his words have meant?” FBN host Maria Bartiromo asked. “I think so,” Dershowitz replied. “I think he always had a deep hatred of Israel in his heart. He hid it very well. He called me to the Oval Office, and he said Alan, you know I have Israel’s back. I didn’t know he had a target on it. He has never been supportive of Israel. And finally, his true feelings have come out now that he’s no longer president, doesn’t have to be elected.”

QED: Obama and Farrakhan. “After the 10/7 massacre, Obama decried the ‘occupation’ of Palestine, which Farrakhan claims the Jews ‘stole,’ and the former president failed to condemn anti-Semitism in his own party. On this issue, Obama and Farrakhan may be as close and collegial as they were in that 2005 photo.”

