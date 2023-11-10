November 10, 2023

THIS ISN’T A GOOD TIME FOR EXPENSIVE ALTERNATIVES: Beyond Meat plans layoffs as US sales plummet. “The higher price of plant-based meat has also hurt U.S. sales at a time when consumers are stressed about inflation, he said. Brown said the company lowered some prices in the third quarter but didn’t necessarily bring new customers into the category.”

Posted at 1:48 pm by Stephen Green