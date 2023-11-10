ENJOY THE MEMBERBERRIES: Hail Mary Sue: ‘Marvels’ Trailer Features Male Avengers to Save Female-Led Film. “They do pop up in the just-released trailer meant to reverse the bad buzz surrounding the project. It’s odd to see a trailer released the day before a film opens, but Team MCU is in trouble.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.