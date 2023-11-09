ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY:

When a hiring a handful of Hitler fanbois and October 7 massacre participants as freelance cub reporters just isn't good enough https://t.co/jznKTaQCUc — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 9, 2023

when the dark specter of antisemitism is forever descending on Bugtussle Pennsyltucky and somehow always landing in Manhattan — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 9, 2023

And it really is never enough, is it? The NYT Puts Out an Astonishing Statement on ‘Photojournalist’ Who Was With Hamas During Terror Attack.