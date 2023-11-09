IT SAYS “SHOCK” IN THE HEADLINE BUT I AM NOT SHOCKED: SHOCK — One In Five Democrats Side With Hamas. “The political split was fairly wide, though all three major political groupings in the U.S. supported Israel by 50% or higher. The results include Democrats (54% Israel support, 20% Hamas support, 26% not sure), Republicans (71% Israel support, 7% Hamas support, 22% not sure), and independents (50% Israel support, 6% Hamas support, 44% not sure).”