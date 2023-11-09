K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: ‘B’ is for below grade level (and chronically absent). “Achievement is down and absenteeism is way up, yet report cards show the same grades — or higher — as before the pandemic, concludes False Signals, a new report by EdNavigator and Learning Heroes. No wonder ‘families believe that everything is back to normal or will be soon.’ No wonder demand is low for tutoring and summer school.”