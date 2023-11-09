IRAN HARDEST HIT: Normalization with Israel ‘still on the table’: Saudi minister.

Falih responded to a question about normalization in a discussion session at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum held in Singapore: “This matter was on the table, and it is still on the table, and it is clear that the recent withdrawal (from the talks) explains why Saudi Arabia is so determined to make a solution to the Palestinian conflict part of broader normalization in [West Asia].”

When Falih was asked whether Saudi Arabia would use economic tools, such as the price of oil, to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, he laughed and replied: “This is not on the table today. Saudi Arabia is trying to achieve peace through talks that seek peace.”

In 1973, Saudi Arabia imposed an oil embargo on the United States and other countries for their support of Israel in the Yom Kippur War against Egypt and Syria.

According to Falih, in the coming days Saudi Arabia is expected to host three separate summits with the participation of Arab, African and Islamic countries, aimed at promoting a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.