FEMINIST BLOG JEZEBEL SHUTTING DOWN AFTER FAILING TO FIND BUYER:

Feminist news and commentary site Jezebel is shutting its doors.

According to a memo sent to employees, Jezebel’s parent company, G/O Media, tried and failed to find a buyer for the sparky* feminist outlet.

“As of this week we are making the very, very difficult decision to suspend publication of Jezebel,” G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller wrote Thursday. “ Few decisions over the course of my career have been as excruciating, and I want to make clear this is in NO WAY a reflection on the Jezebel editorial team.”

The shutdown is part of a greater restructuring effort by the media company. Jezebel’s shuttering will leave 23 editorial staffers without a job.

The closure comes during an atmosphere of general belt-tightening in journalism and media.