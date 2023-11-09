CNN CUTS TIES WITH FREELANCER AFTER PHOTO EMERGES OF HIM SHARING A KISS WITH HAMAS LEADER:

CNN cut ties with a freelance photojournalist based in Gaza hours after a photo emerged purportedly showing a top Hamas leader kissing the photographer on the cheek.

Freelancer Hassan Eslaiah can be seen in the photo being friendly with Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre that killed 1,400 Israelis. The photo came to light after HonestReporting, a pro-Israel media watchdog group, published a report Wednesday claiming Eslaiah and other photojournalists were embedded with Hamas terrorists on the day they attacked Israel last month.