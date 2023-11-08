YOU’LL NEVER GUESS TO WHOM HILLARY CLINTON COMPARED TRUMP (ACTUALLY, YOU WILL):

Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the wreckage from another Trump presidency would be “almost unimaginable” and likened the former president who beat her in the 2016 election to Adolf Hitler.

In an interview on ABC’s “The View,” Clinton said when she was secretary of State, she saw people who would “get legitimately elected” and then would try “to do away with elections and do away with opposition.”

“You could see it in countries where, well, Hitler was duly elected, right?” Clinton said. “And so all of a sudden somebody with those tendencies, so dictatorial authoritarian tendencies, would be like, OK, we’re going to shut this down.”

“Trump is telling us what he intends to do,” Clinton continued. “Take him at his word.