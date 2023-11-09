KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: House Republicans Want to Chat With Some of the Biden Crime Family. “While it is unclear where any of this will lead, it is refreshing to see the Red Trickle Majority in the House doing what it can to figure out how the extended Biden clan keeps getting its grubby paws on so much foreign cash.”
