KEVIN DOWNEY JR: Never Mind the Economy — It’s Abortion, Stupid. “Now that abortion is set to be codified in Michigan and Ohio, we can anticipate Republican victories in these crucial states in 2024. Abortion ghouls have won the “right” to resort to abortion as birth control, and they just may stay home and get high on election day next year. Their greatest battle is won.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.