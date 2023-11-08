November 9, 2023

KEVIN DOWNEY JR: Never Mind the Economy — It’s Abortion, Stupid. “Now that abortion is set to be codified in Michigan and Ohio, we can anticipate Republican victories in these crucial states in 2024. Abortion ghouls have won the “right” to resort to abortion as birth control, and they just may stay home and get high on election day next year. Their greatest battle is won.”

Posted at 8:06 am by Stephen Green