THE GLOBAL WAR ON TERROR IS BACK (ALTHOUGH IT NEVER REALLY WENT AWAY): Brazil nabs Hezbollah operatives said to be planning attacks on Jews. “This counterterrorism operation has already led to the apprehension of two individuals in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous state and home to the biggest local Jewish community. One was apprehended at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport having just landed from Lebanon.”