HMM: Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden Will Drop Out Before Convention.

Best-selling author Dick Morris, a current adviser for President Donald Trump, predicted Wednesday on Newsmax that while President Joe Biden will remain in the primary elections, a different person will end up getting the nomination at the Democratic National Convention when he drops out of the race.

According to the theory, Morris told “Wake Up America” he developed with his friend, pollster John McLaughlin, Biden would run in all the primary elections, and being largely unopposed, he’ll get the delegates for the convention.

“They will keep them until a few days before the convention and then he would announce he’s not running, release his delegates, and there would be a floor fight for the nomination,” Morris said. “But at least there wouldn’t be a long primary battle.”