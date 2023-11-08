AMERICAN VOTERS ARE BETTER INFORMED THAN JOE BIDEN AND ALL OF HIS SO-CALLED FOREIGN POLICY EXPERTISE: U.S. Voters Back Netanyahu, Reject Calls for Gaza Ceasefire. “Most American voters view Benjamin Netanyahu favorably and more than two-thirds agree with the Israeli prime minister’s rejection of calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.