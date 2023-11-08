MILE MARKERS ON THE ROAD TO DETROIT: San Francisco’s Post-Apocalyptic Hellscape Is on Full Display in This Viral TikTok Video. “Police lights flashing, litter in the streets, and homeless encampments in doorways with sketchy individuals loitering everywhere are on full display in the video. The scene is something one would expect to see in a warzone like Gaza, not in a bastion of liberal America in the heart of one of the wealthiest regions of California.”