MEGAN FOX: YouTube Sent Me to Reeducation Camp and I Didn’t Even Get a Lousy TeeShirt.

I did a bad, bad thing. What that bad thing is, I have no idea though. But I was informed by YouTube that a video I made almost three years ago contained double-plus-ungood content and that content was so threatening to the approved narrative that it had to be removed from the platform without ceremony.

It was removed so efficiently that I wasn’t allowed to see what the offensive content was. I was allowed to appeal the decision but without knowing what the content was, the appeal was useless. All they would tell me is that it was “medical misinformation.”

That’s code for “You said you don’t like vaccines” or something. The strange part was it was a family court video.