WHAT OTHER CHOICE DOES ISRAEL HAVE? Netanyahu Says Israel Will Control Gaza Security Indefinitely. “Senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Israel will likely keep military control of Gaza, and it has no intention of creating an interim government to run civilian life. The plan, which was suggested for the first time since the start of the Oct. 7 war, raised concerns from the Biden administration.”

It’s a safe bet what they think of those “concerns” in Jerusalem.