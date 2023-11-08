HOW IT STARTED: “‘Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy, completely annihilate it,’ Biden said.”

—Biden makes the case for wartime aid to Israel and Ukraine in primetime address, CNN, October 19th.

How it’s going: Ukraine war: Zelenskyy rules out wartime elections:

“Now is not the time for elections,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, trying to put to rest a growing debate amid Russia’s grinding invasion. “Now is the time for defence, for battle, on which the fate of the state and people depends, and not for farce, which only Russia expects from Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said in a speech. “I think this is not the time for elections. “We must come together, not divide ourselves, not disperse ourselves in quarrels or other priorities,” he added.

—Euronews, yesterday.

As America’s Newspaper of Record puts it: Zelensky Cancels Elections To Focus On Fighting For Democracy.

(Via Ace of Spades.)