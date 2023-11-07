WHY YOUR TIKTOK FEED IS FULL OF ANTI-ISRAEL VIDEOS:

Now, the company insists that it’s not algorithmically advantaging one side over the other. And, unfortunately, we have no way of knowing whether they’re telling the truth or not. It’s possible that the pro-Palestine skew of TikTok’s content is simply a natural result of its user and creator base, which is dominated by younger and more liberal people, who lean toward the Palestinian side to begin with. It’s also possible that TikTok, whose parent company ultimately answers to the Chinese Communist Party, is putting its thumb on the scale to show viewers more of the side that China aligns itself with and against the side of Israel, a key U.S. ally.