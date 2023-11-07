LOL! Guess Who Jamaal Bowman Blames for the Failure of Bidenomics.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), a member of the so-called “Squad,” conceded that Americans are hurting in this economy but insisted it’s the Republicans’ fault.

“To your point of economy, that’s a big point because no matter how much we’re seeing the job growth and all of that, people are still struggling with affordability and that’s an issue we need to hold the Republican Party accountable for.”

Perhaps it’s not too surprising that the same man who claims to not know what a fire alarm looks like would claim that Republicans bear responsibility for higher prices caused by inflation. This strategy won’t work. Not only do voters typically blame the president and the president’s party for the state of the economy, but Biden has also been taking credit for it for too long and claiming his policies are working. So efforts to make this a Republican problem fall horribly flat.