RAVING AND DROOLING: Roger Waters appears to deny Oct. 7 massacres, says they’re ‘blown out of proportion.’

Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters has refused to condemn Hamas’s massacre of many hundreds of civilians in Israel on October 7 in a new interview, or even to acknowledge it happened, saying he is still a bit down a “rabbit hole” of conspiracy theories about how Israel failed to prevent the unprecedented onslaught.

“Didn’t the Israeli army… hear the bangs when they blew up whatever they had to blow up to get across the border? There’s something very fishy about that,” he tells a podcast.

When asked if the attack was justified, Waters falsely says “we don’t know what they did do,” and adds: “Was it justified for them to resist the occupation? Yeah. They’re absolutely legally and morally bound to resist the occupation since 1967.”