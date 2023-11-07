WHEN YOUR DAUGHTER IS AN IDIOT: Headline from The Independent reads “Jon Voight hits out at daughter Angelina Jolie’s ‘lies’ about Israel-Hamas war.”

“The Maleficent actress, 48, formerly a special envoy of the UN High Commission for Refugees, recently shared a post where she accused Israel of “deliberately bombing children, women, families, deprived of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid” in violation of the international law. In response, Voight, 84, said he was “disappointed that my daughter…has no understanding of God’s honour, God’s truth” in a fiery video statement shared on X/Twitter on 4 November, before adding: “the Israeli army must protect thy soil.”

You may or may not agree with Voight’s rhetoric, but you have to give the man credit for speaking out. Too many of the elite Hollywood bubble have been captured by the Pallywood spin machine for a long time.

Name them and shame them.