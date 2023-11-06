PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTOR SUSPECTED OF KILLING JEWISH MAN IN L.A.:

According to witnesses at the scene, a verbal altercation broke out between an older Jewish man and a young pro-Palestinian protester. Suddenly, the protester struck the older man in the head with a megaphone he was holding.

The injured man fell to the ground bleeding and was rushed to the hospital. His death was confirmed to have been caused due to a brain hemorrhage. Israelis who were present at the scene described it as “a terrifying sight” and expressed shock that such an incident took place in their neighborhood.

The incident was filmed on the attacker’s mobile device and has been seized by local police as evidence in their investigation into the incident. While the police have confirmed the case was being looked into, they haven’t provided further details at this time, including whether the suspect has been arrested.