KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Democrats Finally Realizing That Biden 2020 Was a Horrible Idea. “Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is what got us in this predicament. It affected even the better brains among the Democrats. All of their efforts were on one goal in 2020: NOT TRUMP. That was the prize and that was the focus. It’s not that they didn’t bother to look ahead and ponder the consequences, it’s that they were incapable of doing so. The blind TDS rage made them rabid animals.”