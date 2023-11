HARDBALL: Starbucks to Union Employees: Sucks to Be U.

Monday the company announced another 3% pay increase — and new benefits — for most retail workers but long-term employees will enjoy a 5% bump. Starbucks North America exec veep Sara Trilling said the pay raises are “what makes us all partners. And an important way we do this is by investing in our partners’ journey, to bridge to a better future at Starbucks and beyond.”

But not if you belong to a union.