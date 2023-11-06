NOT ANTI-WAR, JUST ON THE OTHER SIDE: ‘War Criminals Work Here’: Pro-Palestinian Activists Vandalize Israeli Company’s Virginia Office.“Palestine Action U.S. vandalized the Arlington, Va., offices of Elbit Systems late Sunday night, the group claimed on X, formerly Twitter. Members of the group smeared red paint on the doors to Elbit’s building and spray painted ‘Shut Elbit Down’ and ‘We Will Be Back!’ on the entrance. The group boasted on X that this was ‘the THIRD Elbit location hit in one night in the U.S.,’ part of a coordinated attack that also included offices in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Elbit Systems is a frequent target of anti-Israel activism, thanks to its work providing the Jewish state with counterterrorism equipment.”

Antiterrorism is terrorism now because of course it is.