I LOVE A GOOD SALE BUT DISCOUNT SEASON FATIGUE IS ABOUT TO BECOME A THING: Amazon will drag out Black Friday and Cyber Monday into 11 days of deals beginning Nov. 17. “The retail giant announced Monday that its 2023 Black Friday sale will start on Friday, Nov. 17 (or a week before the actual holiday), with doorbusters lingering through Cyber Monday on Nov. 27. That’s 11 full days of holiday savings where we can expect to see new record-low pricing on brands like LEGO, Peloton, and YETI, per a press release, as well as limited-time restocks of popular gifts.”