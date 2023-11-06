CHANGE? Disney Taps PepsiCo Veteran Hugh Johnston As CFO, A Rare Outsider In A Top Executive Role.
It’s the Woke creatives who need to be given the boot at Disney, but maybe a cost-conscious CFO is the person to make the cuts.
