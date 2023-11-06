THAT’S QUITE THE EXCLUSIVE YOU HAVE THERE, REUTERS: Exclusive: Russia’s Putin to stay in power past 2024, sources say. “The sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of Kremlin politics, said that news of Putin’s decision had trickled down and that advisers were now preparing for the campaign and a Putin election.”
