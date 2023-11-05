GUT UND HART, DEUTSCHLAND: After migrant parent pressure, Anne Frank daycare center to be renamed.

Parents in Saxony-Anhalt German State promoted the decision to rename the “Anne Frank” daycare center in Tangerhütte, a small town in the state, according to reports in German media.

The move was driven by parents who found it difficult to explain Frank’s significance to their children. According to Apollo News, a German news site, in a small town in Saxony-Anhalt, a daycare center has become the center of a local scandal.

* * * * * * * *

The BILD newspaper added “Ultimately, the parents and employees wanted a name that was more ‘child-friendly’ and ‘better suited to their concept.’ Their needs are more important than the global political situation.”

The daycare center has been called Anne Frank since 1970. “Now parents want to rename it to ‘World Explorers’,” BILD said.

According to the report, Frank no longer aligned with the “new focus on diversity.” Brohm stated that the desires of many parents to rename the daycare center held more weight than the global political situation.