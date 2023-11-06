KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Chris Christie’s Trump Tantrum Campaign Has an Audience of None. “The longer Trump lingers at the top of the polls, the more that the candidates who thought attacking him was the ticket are probably rocking back and forth in the dark on their hotel room floors, muttering ‘Why won’t they love me?'”
