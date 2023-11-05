TRY BUILDING NUKES, INSTEAD: Offshore wind project cancellations jeopardize Biden’s clean energy goals. “The Danish wind energy developer Ørsted said this week it’s scrapping its Ocean Wind I and II projects off southern New Jersey due to problems with supply chains, higher interest rates and a failure to obtain the amount of tax credits the company wanted. Together, the projects were supposed to deliver over 2.2 gigawatts of power.”