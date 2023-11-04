UNEXPECTEDLY! Mask Mandates Officially Return In California.

The return of mask mandates is officially here.

Yup, even in late 2023, masks are back.

Starting Wednesday, several counties in Northern California have reinstated mask mandates in hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare settings. This had previously been rumored, but officially took effect this week. In far left Marin and Santa Clara Counties, those rules apply not just to employees but to anyone entering those facilities.

Contra Costa, Alameda, San Mateo and Sonoma Counties are set to punish all healthcare workers with masking, though won’t require the public to mask. Yet.

They’re back. And they’re not going away anytime soon.

Thanks to the unimaginable incompetence of local health officials, masks will be required in at least those settings until the end of March. Why? Because of flu season, of course!

This is what the endless misinformation from Fauci, the CDC and other health “experts” has created, a permanent state of rolling mandates in far left areas unwilling to accept reality. A culture of safetyism, where panicked administrators enact preemptive mandates that will, inevitably, accomplish nothing.

And it’s exactly why combating that misinformation remains as important as ever.