¡NO PASARÁN! WITH GREAT MOMENTS IN MULTICULTURALISM: Echo Chant Overheard on the Paris Metro — “We Are Nazis, We Are Proud!”
Plus ça change: The Mufti and the Führer.
¡NO PASARÁN! WITH GREAT MOMENTS IN MULTICULTURALISM: Echo Chant Overheard on the Paris Metro — “We Are Nazis, We Are Proud!”
Plus ça change: The Mufti and the Führer.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.