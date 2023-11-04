STILL FAKEY AFTER ALL THESE YEARS:

Behind these malevolent forces lurks a deeper dynamic, the Dictatorship of the Subjunctive Mood (DSM), the rule of unreality. As noted here previously in the cases of Barack “Barry Soetoro” Obama and Ammar Yasser Najjar, this totalitarian dynamic demands that people accept the fakery and deny what their own experience confirms. And so now we add to that roster Buffy Sainte-Marie, who should be paired with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the fake Cherokee who ran for president. Under the Dictatorship of the Subjunctive Mood, the possibilities are indeed limitless.

Exit question: In a regime supposedly dominated by “white supremacy,” why do so many people want to claim minority identity?